J&K: Army Hands Over 50-bed COVID-19 Hospital To Srinagar Administration

A 50-bed COVID-19 medical facility, dedicated to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, has been jointly set up by the Indian Army's Chinar Corps and the 92 Base Hospital (BH) in Srinagar, informed Brigadier CG Murali Dharan. The institution features 10 ventilator beds, 20 high dependency unit beds, and 20 oxygen beds, according to Brigadier Dharan. He stated that the hospital now employs one medical expert, an anesthesiologist, three medical officers, nursing officers, and paramedical personnel such as X-Ray assistants, lab assistants, and dispensary personnel. Medical assistance will be available 24x7. Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Aijaz Asad inaugurated the facilities at the 216 Transit Camp in Batwara.

Army dedicates 50-bed COVID hospital

In his statement, Brigadier Dharan said, "A 50-bed COVID-19 health facility has been set up with the joint efforts of 92 Base Hospital (BH) and Chinar Corps in Srinagar. It has 10 ventilator beds, 20 high dependency unit beds and 20 oxygen beds. The capacity of its staff shall be taken care of by 92 Base Hospital."

He added, "All those patients who will come, their registration shall take place through civil administration. We will be informed and then we will admit them. This facility is for civilian staff including defence civilians, ex-servicemen and their dependents."

PRO, Defence, Lt Col Emron Mosavi said, "To combat the rapid surge of COVID-19 in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir and also to prepare for the anticipated third wave of COVID-19, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps on Saturday dedicated a 50-bed facility to the awaam of Kashmir." The Army will provide round-the-clock dedicated doctors, military nurses, and paramedical staff for the hospital, according to the PRO.

COVID-19 situation in J&K

According to reports, the COVID-19 caseload in Jammu and Kashmir jumped to 3,05,772 on Friday, with 906 new infections while the death toll rose to 4,160 as 17 more individuals died from the disease. Officials stated that while 244 new cases were recorded from the Jammu division, 662 new cases were reported from the Kashmir division of the union territory. The district of Srinagar had the newest cases, with 156, followed by Budgam with 92. In Jammu and Kashmir, there are 17,585 active COVID-19 cases. According to officials, 2,84,027 individuals have recovered from the sickness so far. In the union territory, there are 18 verified cases of mucormycosis or black fungus. They stated that no case had been reported the day before.

