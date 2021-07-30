J&K: CRPF Organises Free Medical Camp In Srinagar, Distributes COVID-19 Medical Kits

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed in Srinagar organised a free health clinic in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar on Thursday. The 28 Battalion of the CRPF took this initiative to help the poor and underprivileged people of society. In the medical camp, the underprivileged were offered medical checkups, free medicines, medical kits, and consultancy.

While speaking to ANI, the Commanding Officer of 28 Battalion, CRPF, Jitendra Kumar, said, "Today the 28 Battalion of the CRPF organized a medical camp in Batamaloo under the Civic Action Programme. We are deployed for security purposes, but we also want the health of the people here to be in good shape. Apart from our security aspects, we also take care that the people here get all medical assistance and health care. We aim to reach out to people and work for their welfare. We want to convey this message to the people that the CRPF not only looks after their security but also their welfare. "

CRPF opened a free medical camp at J&K

Army officials had arranged for a team of doctors to conduct a full-body check-up at the medical camp of Srinagar. The chief commander said the medical practitioners were checking the pulse, blood sugar, and blood pressure of the people. The doctors present at the camp also enquired about any previous ailments and gave them medicine accordingly. The locals were also offered medical kits including masks, sanitisers, soaps, napkins, and other medical supplies. The CRPF head informed the media people that this was their first camp and they were planning to organize more events like this. The camp received a positive response from the people.

Meanwhile, DR Suneem, who was present at the camp, said that the motto of this camp was to establish a connection with the backward section of society. He further explained by saying that the poor and less educated people were unaware of the health dangers, so the team was trying to educate such people about preventive health.

Locals were happy with free medical camps at Srinagar

Locals who visited the Srinagar camp for free checkups expressed their happiness after the free checkup. They said this type of initiative during times of pandemic makes them feel strong and secure.

In a similar incident, the CRPF in Ganderbal district had also organized a medical camp, when they received a complaint from locals who were experiencing breathing problems in the Arambag village in Jammu and Kashmir.

IMAGE: ANI

(With ANI Inputs)