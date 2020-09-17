J&K: 'Development Has Potential To Beat Terrorism,' Say Pulwama Saffron Farmers

Saffron farmers in Kashmir’s Pulwama believe economic development has the potential to beat terrorism. According to them, if people in the Valley are presented with better opportunities, then the turbulent region will move with a better pace on the path of development.

Pulwama district in 2019 witnessed a major terrorist attack when a suicide bomber attacked a convoy of vehicles carrying CRPF personnel. The attack claimed 40 lives.

Talking to Republic TV, a farmer who cultivates saffron said if given better opportunities, terrorism can be defeated. Further elaborating about the spice park launched by the Central government, the farmer said that all cultivators and associations are elated post the opening of the park.

Claiming the saffron produced here is better than the priced Iranian Kesar, the farmer said, "You will not find this saffron anywhere in the world which we produce in Pulwama, it can beat Iranian saffron too. If we are given better opportunities by the government then definitely terrorism will be defeated and we will move ahead on the path of development.”

Echoing similar sentiments, another farmer said, “We are not concerned about militancy.” “After launching of spice project, farmers are being benefitted a lot because till now nobody was concerned about farmers. Now our saffron is certified by the government agency and a farmer is always concerned about development, not militancy,” he added.

Industrial growth, more jobs

Meanwhile, highlighting the development in the pharmaceutical sector, an employee working at a factory in Pulwama informed that there are around 350 companies in the industrial hub of the district and here they have two pharmaceutical companies, one cosmetic company and many apple storage companies. These companies have generated a lot of employment in the region.

“This plant of medicine manufacturing is giving employment to around 35 people. Here we convert raw material which comes from outside into tablets, capsules and liquid form of medicine. We make around 10 Lakh tablets per day here. This industrial area shows that there is another picture of Pulwama, we would like to add that during turmoil (Pulwama attack) also this industry wasn't closed, we were working at that time too," one official in the factory said.

Underlining details about the industrial growth in Pulwama, a representative of Industrial Growth Centre at Lassipura in the district, Zahoor Ahmed said the area generates good employment, many skilled and unskilled labourers from different parts of the country work here and there has been productivity growth in the last five years.

"During the time of lockdown many labourers from other parts of the country were stuck here and we made arrangements for all basic necessities for them. We have good literacy rate in Pulwama in comparison to other districts. Technocrats and Engineers are very enthusiastic looking at the opportunities available here. Young boys are also excited because government jobs are very limited and many youngsters want employment generation,” Ahmed said.

