J&K Issues Directives To All Police Stations For Installing Thermal Scanners

Jammu and Kashmir Police have issued a set of directions for its offices across the Union Territory, directing for installation of thermal scanners in offices and asking personnel to attend their duties on an alternate-week basis

In its 19-point instructions issued by Additional Director General of Police (Coordination), Syed Javaid Mujtaba Gillani, the officers have been directed to install thermal scanners at entry points of offices and place hand sanitisers.

The police officers have also been asked to hold meetings through video conferences, ensuring the availability of hand sanitisers, soaps and running water in police institutions, avoid unnecessary official travel, distribution of protective gear among cops and especially those who are engaged directly in COVI-19 duty.

READ | Seven Flights Cancelled At Jammu Airport In View Of 'Janta Curfew'

READ | Jammu And Kashmir Police Step Up Their Fight Against Coronavirus

READ | Farooq Abdullah Donates Rs. 1 Crore To Combat COVID-19 Outbreak In Jammu & Kashmir

Advisory for those with travel history

Police personnel, who have traveled abroad and have returned back by or after 15th February, have been asked to be sent on 14 days compulsory quarantine, reads the order further. Besides, police personnel who have met their relatives having foreign travel history after 15th February should voluntarily inform such contact to the concerned supervisory officers and be put for compulsory quarantine, the advisory added.

Meanwhile, to fight against deadly virus COVID-19, Jammu and Kashmir government has set up quarantine and isolation facilities in different prisons across the newly Union Territory to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease among jail inmates.

It is pertinent to mention that J&K, Lt. Governor Girish Chander Murmu has declared COVID-19 as an epidemic in Jammu and Kashmir. In Valley, Non-cooperation by suspect patients now a criminal offense, Public entry has been barred in Civil Secretariat, HoD level offices.

READ | J-K Govt Declares 16 Services, Commodities As Essential

(Image: PTI)