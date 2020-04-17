COVID-19: J&K Govt Issue Instructions For Regulating, Facilitating Construction Activities

The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued instructions for regulating and facilitating construction activities to be carried out during the lockdown period while following the rules of social distancing. According to an order issued by the Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, it has been impressed upon the departments to carry out certain construction activities under set guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOP).

The concerned executive engineers have been asked to recognize the works to be resumed during the lockdown period and list of such works/projects have to be shared with the concerned district magistrates. They have also been asked to prepare the list of the required machinery and equipment to be deployed at the identified construction sites/works and same shall be submitted to the concerned district magistrates for permission.

On Wednesday, the government of India released fresh guidelines for the nationwide lockdown with more relaxations to “mitigate hardships to the public.”

Guidelines issued by Home Ministry

The guidelines, issued by the home ministry a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3, allowed exemptions for construction activities and rural works under MNREGA to restart the economy in a graded manner.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday the Modi government is leaving no stone unturned to tackle the crisis caused by the novel COVID 19, pandemic in the country. Complimenting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the steps taken to boost the economy, Home Minister Shah said such action will further reinforce Modi's vision.

"Modi government is leaving no stone unturned in this fight against COVID-19, ensuring minimum disruption in people's lives while planning for a strong and stable India in days ahead," he tweeted.

The home minister said the RBI's decision to extend Rs 20,000 crore credit facility to NABARD and Rs 15,000 crore to SIDBI will greatly help the farmers, provide the much-needed financial stability to MSMEs and startups, and boost the 'Make in India' programme.

