J&K Govt Directs Deputy CMOs To Continue Family Planning, Immunization Activities

The Directorate of Family Welfare, MCH and Immunization, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday asked all Deputy Chief Medical Officers to continue family planning and immunization activities. In an order issued, the Family Welfare Department asked all Deputy CMOs to carry immunization activities in the best possible manner.

"The concerned officials must safeguard precautionary measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic like social distancing and use of masks," reads the order. It further advised health officials to avoid overcrowding at immunization sites and permit a single beneficiary at a time.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Receives 5 Lakh Anti-body Test Kits; Tally Reaches 12380

Ensure hygiene, don't deny services

The order further reads: "Ensure proper hand hygiene of health care workers after immunizing each beneficiary. Hand washing areas to be designated at each immunization site for hand hygiene." It also asked the concerned health officials to ensure that no beneficiary is denied of service being provided by the concerned department. "It is also impressed upon to get the complete data uploaded on HMIS," the order reads further.

READ | Health Ministry Says COVID-19 Recovery Rate At 12%, Mortality Rate At 3.3%

22 fresh cases in J&K

Pertinently, the number of COVID-19 patients in Jammu and Kashmir reached 300 as 22 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the Union territory. "As many as 22 persons have tested positive today. Out of these, 18 belong to Kashmir and four to Jammu division," government spokesman Rohit Kansal said. He said the total number of cases in Kashmir stood at 246 now while the Jammu division had 54 cases so far. There are 266 active cases in the UT and four patients have died while 20 have recovered.

READ | COVID-19: Restrictions On Movement On People Continue In Kashmir

Helpline for stranded locals

Meanwhile, in order to facilitate citizens of district Kupwara stranded outside the UT, a helpline-cum-counseling center has been established by the district administration, Kupwara of North Kashmir in the office of ACD, Kupwara with Contact Numbers — 01955-252257 and 9622427915. Any person of Kupwara district, who is stranded outside UT, can register his problem either by contacting these phone numbers or by sending an SMS or WhatsApp text.

(PTI Photo)

READ | COVID-19: No Ease In Restrictions Till May 3, Says Kashmir Divisional Commissioner