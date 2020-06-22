J&K Lt Guv Murmu Observes International Yoga Day With First Lady & Others At Raj Bhavan

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, along with Dr. Smita Murmu the First Lady of Jammu and Kashmir led the celebrations of the International Yoga Day in the Union Territory by performing yoga at their home, on Sunday. This was done as per the Common Yoga Protocol issued by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, in consonance with the theme "Yoga at Home and Yoga with family".

In his message, the Lieutenant Governor encouraged the people to practice Yoga from their homes during the challenging situation that arose due to COVID-19 pandemic. He further advised the people to inculcate Yoga in their daily routine practice as a way of life for balanced, healthy and peaceful living.

"Yoga maintains harmony between body & mind of practitioners and is useful in managing lifestyle disorders, mental stress and wellbeing, especially improving respiratory health and immunity during this ongoing situation," he added.

Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, senior officers, security personnel, household, and secretariat staff of the Raj Bhavan also participated in the yoga session while maintaining adequate social distancing.

PM addresses the nation

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Sunday while addressing the nation and said this day is a day of solidarity and universal brotherhood. He said that Yoga enhances "our quest for a healthier planet." and it has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity. "It does not discriminate. It goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and nations. Anybody can embrace Yoga," PM Modi said.

International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day was first observed across the world on June 21, 2015 and in India. The idea of celebrating this day was first suggested by PM Narendra Modi in his 2014 UNGA speech. Followed by the propositions, the United Nations General Assembly drafted a resolution that was titled International Yoga Day on October 14, 2014. The draft proposed humongous support across the world and 21 June was selected as the International Yoga Day.

(With inputs from ANI)