J&K: Notorious Criminal Detained Under Public Safety Act In Reasi District

A notorious criminal was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said on Friday.

The 30-year-old, identified as Somraj alais Shamu, was sent to the district jail in Amphalla in Jammu, they said.

He was facing scores of criminal cases in different police stations in the district. However, in view of his continuous involvement in a variety of criminal cases and to safeguard the general public, it was necessary to book him under a stringent law, the officials added.

On the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (Reasi) Amit Gupta, Somraj's dossier for the Public Safety Act was framed and sent to the district magistrate who issued the necessary orders, they said.

"Today, by order of District Magistrate (Reasi) Babila Rakwal, he (Somraj) was arrested under the Public Safety Act and lodged in district jail Amphalla," the officials said.