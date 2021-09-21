J&K Officials Inspect Areas To Measure Implementation Of COVID Protocols

In efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 spread, strict measures have been implemented in Jammu & Kashmir. The restrictions have been levied in the markets area, which often observes overcrowding. On Tuesday, Jammu & Kashmir officials inspected the areas to measure the implementation of the COVID-19 protocols.

Speaking about inspection, Srinagar Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Hanief Balkhi told ANI that the team was inspecting the markets to ensure that the shopkeepers and people follow all the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the health department. "We just want them to wear masks, take all the precautions and protect themselves. We do not want to impose fines, seal shops or register FIRs. And we are happy that 99 per cent of the shopkeepers are wearing masks," he stated.

"It is usually the buyers who do not wear masks. So, we have distributed the masks as well. By and large, things have improved and people are following protocols," he added. The ADC also informed that a few shops have been sealed for the violation of COVID-19 protocols. "A few shops have been sealed. But that is not our intention. We just want people to be careful," he added.

Meanwhile, as the COVID-19 cases continue to drop down with each passing day, the government has decided to reopen Srinagar for classes 10th and 12th on Monday and things are slowly returning to normal in the city.

COVID-19 situation in India

India on Tuesday, September 21, has reported 26,115 fresh Coronavirus infections with 34,469 recoveries and 252 deaths in the past 24 hours. According to Union health ministry data, out of the total infections, the active cases account for 0.92%, the lowest since March 2020. Meanwhile, Kerala has recorded 15, 692 COVID cases and 92 deaths on Monday, September 20.

To date, the country has reported a total of 3,35,04,534 COVID cases with 3,27,49,574 recoveries. Currently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.75%. According to Health Ministry's data, the daily positivity rate stands at 1.85% that has been less than 3% for the past 22 days. While the weekly positivity rate stands at 2.08% which has been below 3% for the last 88 days.

