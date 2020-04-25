COVID: J&K Police Converts Training Facility Into Quarantine Wellness Centre In Lethpora

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has scaled up its contribution in the fight against novel Coronavirus outbreak and has set up a 'quarantine wellness centre' in South Kashmir. The facility at ‘Commando Training Centre’ (CTC) Lethpora is specifically meant for jawans of JKP posted in south Kashmir. It has now been converted into a 50-bedded wellness centre.

"We have set up 50 bedded wellness centre with all requisite facility for our jawans posted in South Kashmir," said Principal CTC, Tanvir Jeelani. To maintain law and order and also strict restrictions on the field, JKP personnel are deployed across Kashmir valley.

Jeelani says, "Our boys are having a high risk of coming in contact with the deadly virus, because of their duty on the field. You never know where one will get infected with this virus. Then, being policemen, it difficult to get them treated at civil hospital, keeping life threat in mind," he said while adding, "all such things were taken into consideration before establishing this center."

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: MHA Orders Reopening Of Non-essentials; Cases Soar To 24,942

Coronavirus outbreak

The need for expanding the quarantine facilities is a part of the preparation to deal with a possible escalation in the number of suspected cases. The Kashmir Valley has 437 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far and around 64,876 travellers and persons who came in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance. These include 6,039 persons in home quarantine, including facilities operated by the government, 279 in hospital quarantine, 330 in hospital isolation and 13,283 under home surveillance. Besides, 44,940 persons have completed their surveillance period.

READ | J&K Able To Flatten Curve Of COVID-19, Restrictions To Ease From May 3: Lt Guv GC Murmu

Increasing testing

Meanwhile, the Kashmir division is fully geared to take on the challenge of meeting the testing requirements with the combined efforts of SKIMS, GMC, Srinagar and Directorate of Health Services. In addition to facility-based sampling centers, 58 kiosks have been set up across the districts of the Kashmir division to increase the accessibility of patients to testing centers. Patients to be tested can walk up to the kiosk and a nasal or pharyngeal swab is taken by the health care professional thus making the process free of infection spread.

READ | J&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists in Pulwama

READ | J&K Govt Appoints Nodal Officers For Safety Of Frontline Workers Involved In COVID Control