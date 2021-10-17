The Jammu and Kashmir police department has organised Mission Shakti, a one-month self-defence training programme for female students in the Udhampur area. The initiative's goal is to empower girls so that they can protect themselves in any adverse situation.

The Physical Education teacher from the Girls Higher Secondary School, Udhampur, noted, "This training is being organised under Mission Shakti programme. Girls are being trained here. Their parents, their safety can never be with them all the time. That's why we are providing them with self-defence training, so they can handle any problem if it arises."

J&K Police conducts Self-defence training for girls

The training is now being attended by 45 students from various schools and institutions. Girls from remote or far-flung areas of the district Udhampur are also taking part in the event. Sneha Pathak, a student present in the training said, "The girls who come here from villages have no awareness about the tactics of self-defence. Now that police have organised this camp they are being made aware of the issues."

The students who attended the training are relieved that they would now be able to protect themselves if a problem arises. Priyanka Devi, a student, stated, "After this training whenever we'll face any problem, we will be able to defend ourselves."

Free Cutting, Tailoring Courses For Women In J&K

The Indian army organised a 45-day free cutting and tailoring programme for girls living in remote areas of Larnoo Kokernag in the Anantnag district of South Kashmir, which started on September 23. The 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) organised a free course to empower women and make them self-sufficient.

J&K Govt's 'SAATH' Program Aims To Build 35,000 Jobs

Last month, Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), announced the commencement of 'SAATH,' a rural entrepreneurship development initiative for women in self-help groups (SHGs) in J&K. According to a press release, "SAATH" is a Jammu Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM) project that aims to help rural women achieve economic independence and prosperity. According to Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, mission director of JKRLM, the 'Saath' initiative will provide mentorship and one-on-one support to women business owners of Self Help Groups from rural areas through exclusive capacity-building workshops and one-on-one training for upgrading their business ventures nationally and internationally.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI/Twitter