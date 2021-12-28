J&K Receives Its 1st NQAS Hospital As Baramulla's Primary Health Centre Gets Certified

The Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Sheeri, J&K, received the National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS) certification, making it the first public hospital in Kashmir Division to do so. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) recently awarded the PHC Sheeri the NQAS certification for maintaining high quality and performance criteria.

The residents thanked the government for the certificate, and the Block Medical Officer promised to "keep up the obtained achievement" in the future. The health Centre received an overall grade of 83.6% and met all of the NQAS requirements. The National Health Mission of J&K aided in the certification procedure.

"We began by qualifying at the district level. We had submitted an application for the national level. External assessors came in and evaluated all of our buildings and equipment, after which we received certification for our accomplishment," he stated.

"For our PHC, we were assigned six portions. Take, for instance, OPD. It contains an emergency room. Dental OPD, MOT, pharmacy, male OPD, gynaecological OPD, immunisation, male OPD, gynaecological OPD The labour room is the other component of our facility. The lab, on the other hand, is well equipped. It is equipped with all of the necessary amenities," Majid added.

Manzoor Ahmad, a local villager, praised the government for the certification and requested the government to upgrade the PHC for the benefit of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is a symbol of pride for us to have accomplished this. At the same time, I am requesting that the government renovate the PHC, as this will only help the residents of this area," he stated.

Ghulam Mohd Malik, a nearby villager, claims that the PHC has all of the drugs they require. "Here is where we acquire our medications. It's a good hospital, and we appreciate the government's efforts," he noted.

J&K Hospital Provides Basic Free Healthcare To The Underprivileged

A government hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district provides basic health care to the poor and underprivileged. The hospital also administers and implements all government programmes and initiatives for the benefit of all citizens.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI