The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

J&K Shuts Down Completely After Kashmir Reports First Casualty Due To Coronavirus

City News

Jammu and Kashmir has been closed down completely after Kashmir reported its first death due to Coronaviruscreating panic across the entire Union Territory

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:

Jammu and Kashmir has been closed down completely after Kashmir reported its first death due to Coronavirus on Thursday creating panic across the Union Territory. The busiest J&K National Highway was deserted and only a few vehicles carrying essential goods were seen running smoothly after the Centre suspended collection of tolls on all the highways. 

Lt. Governor GC Murmu has urged the people across J&K to strictly stay inside their homes to protect themselves from the spread of the deadly virus.

READ | Restrictions Intensified In Kashmir Following Detection Of 4 More COVID-19 Cases; Total No. 11

READ | Kashmir: Two Minors Test Positive For COVID-19 In Srinagar

Need to create awareness among people

One of the police officers deployed at the highway said even though people are cooperating with the Government in curbing the spread of disease, there is a need to create awareness among the public at large. He appealed to the citizens not to venture out of their home and also advise them against gathering at mosques for Friday prayers. 

The number of Coronavirus positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 11, including one death. The total number of cases across India has crossed 650. 

READ | Kashmir Reports First Coronavirus Death; 4 Contacts Of Deceased 65-year-old Test Positive

READ | No High-Speed Internet For Jammu And Kashmir Till April 3: Home Department

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Ravi Shankar Prasad
RAVI SHANKAR PRASAD DONATES RS 1 CR
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI BACKS RELIEF PLAN
Sitharaman
DBT PACKAGE
Rohit sharma
ROHIT URGES PEOPLE TO STAY HOME
Health ministry
HEALTH MINISTRY ON CORONA MYTH
Trump
TRUMP SLAMS WHO