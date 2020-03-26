J&K Shuts Down Completely After Kashmir Reports First Casualty Due To Coronavirus

Jammu and Kashmir has been closed down completely after Kashmir reported its first death due to Coronavirus on Thursday creating panic across the Union Territory. The busiest J&K National Highway was deserted and only a few vehicles carrying essential goods were seen running smoothly after the Centre suspended collection of tolls on all the highways.

Lt. Governor GC Murmu has urged the people across J&K to strictly stay inside their homes to protect themselves from the spread of the deadly virus.

Need to create awareness among people

One of the police officers deployed at the highway said even though people are cooperating with the Government in curbing the spread of disease, there is a need to create awareness among the public at large. He appealed to the citizens not to venture out of their home and also advise them against gathering at mosques for Friday prayers.

The number of Coronavirus positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 11, including one death. The total number of cases across India has crossed 650.

