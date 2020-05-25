J&K: Suspected 'spy' Pigeon From Pakistan Captured In Kathua; Probe On

A suspected spy pigeon from Pakistan has been captured along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua. The pigeon, carrying a "coded message", was captured by residents of Manyari village in the Hiranagar sector soon after it flew into this side from Pakistan. Locals captured it and alerted security officials about the same.

Investigation underway

Speaking on the matter, Shailendra Mishra, SSP Kathua said, "We don't know from where it came. Locals captured it near our fences. We have found a ring in its foot on which some numbers are written. The investigation is underway."

Pakistani tactic

Security agencies suspect the pigeon might be carrying the coded messages that were meant to reach handlers of Pakistani-backed operatives in the region. Previously too, Pakistani agents have used such tactics to evade Indian attention and send across messages on this side of the border to initiate infiltration bids.

The country has been notorious in pushing terrorists through the porous Indo-Pakistan border and the Line-of-Control to foment trouble in Kashmir. Even the coronavirus pandemic has not deterred their nefarious ambitions.

