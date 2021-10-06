J-K: Four held with narcotics

Jammu, Oct 5 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested four people with 9 kg of cannabis in Rajouri and Jammu districts, officials said.

Acting swiftly on inputs, a special team intercepted a vehicle and rounded up three suspects, who tried to flee on being signalled to stop for checking at the Ban toll plaza, police said.

On search, 7 kg of cannabis was recovered from the three people, identified as Rakesh Pal of Greater Mumbai, Deepak Pandurang of Pune and Bhailal Ramshiroman Pal of Surat, they said. In another incident, a police party intercepted a vehicle in the Thanamandi area for checking, they said.

On search, over 2 kg of cannabis was recovered from Munawar Hussain, they said.

He was arrested and a case registered against him, they said. PTI AB RDK RDK

