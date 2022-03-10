J-K highway closed for traffic due to landslide in Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, March 10 (PTI) A major landslide in Ramban district on Thursday has forced the closure of the 272 km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded, officials said.

The landslide struck the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, at Nachlana near Samroli, the officials said.

Men and machinery from road clearance agencies are working on clearing the highway, they said.

"No fresh traffic was allowed either from Jammu or Srinagar in view of the closure of the highway," the officials said.

The people are requested not to travel on the highway till the clearance work is completed, they said. PTI Corr/AB NB NB CJ CJ

