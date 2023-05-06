J-K LG Manoj Sinha Avers 'Govt Firm In Its Resolve To Combat And Defeat Terrorism'

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday expressed grief over the death of five soldiers in an explosion triggered by terrorists in Rajouri district and said the government is firm in its resolve to combat and defeat terrorism.

The explosion took place in the thickly forested Kandi area in Rajouri where an operation is underway to flush out terrorists.

"I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of the brave army personnel martyred in a joint operation against terrorists. We are firmly resolved to combat and defeat the terrorist menace, which is sponsored from across the border," Sinha said.

The Lt Governor is monitoring the developments and he is in touch with top officials of the army and the Jammu Kashmir Police, officials said.

On Saturday morning, L-G Sinha paid tribute to five Army martyred soldiers.