J-K: Man held for raping girl after promising to marry her

Jammu, Dec 3 (PTI) A man was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday night for allegedly raping a girl after promising to marry her, officials said.

A case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged at Reasi police station.

A medical examination of the girl was conducted and her statement was also recorded before a judicial magistrate, the officials said.

Reasi SSP Shailender Singh constituted a special team headed by a sub-inspector rank officer and sent to Jammu to arrest the accused.

The accused was arrested and further investigation into the case was underway, he added. PTI AB SNE SNE

