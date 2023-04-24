Last Updated:

J-K: NIA Attaches House Of Hizbul Mujahideen Supremo's Son

Authorities on Monday attached a house belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin's son in the city's Ram Bagh area, officials said.

Press Trust Of India

The house, registered in the revenue records in the name of Syed Ahmad Shakeel, was attached by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on court orders under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, they said.

A notice board announcing the attachment was installed outside the house.

Official sources said the NIA is likely to attach more properties linked to the founding chief of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group, Mohammad Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, who is based in Pakistan. PTI MIJ 3/28/2022 ANB ANB

