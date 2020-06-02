J-K: People Express Gratitude Towards PM Modi For Securing Employment Under MNREGA

Several people in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur on Monday expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for securing employment with increased wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, a labourer said, "I am a shopkeeper but due to COVID-19 lockdown, we couldn't earn anything. So, we started working on farms under MGNREGA and we are getting wages. It has helped us a lot." Another labourer has urged the government to give them more work so that they can earn their livelihood. "We are thankful to PM Modi for providing us with employment opportunities." Meanwhile, a woman labourer has urged all the women to come forward and work together in order to earn for themselves.

Read: Rs 1.83 Lakh cr spent on MNREGA in 2017-2020: Govt

As the rural development department has started executing various works under MGNREGA in Jammu and Kashmir, Girdhari Lal Padha, Sarpanch, Riti Panchayat, called it a 'big revolution'. The labourers are also working adhering to proper SOP guidelines and are instructed to wear masks and maintain proper distancing at work.

Read: Bihar backs lockdown extension but wants exemption of villages for MNREGA work: Sources

About MNREGA

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) is a labour law and a social security measure that facilitates the 'right to work' for citizens, through various Panchayat level schemes. It also aims to enhance the livelihood security in rural areas by providing at least 100 days of wage employment in a financial year to every household.

Read: PM Modi's CII Annual Session 2020 Full Speech: 'We will definitely get growth back'

Read: Smriti Irani thanks Modi for boost to MSME industry, says it'll have transformative impact

(With ANI Inputs)