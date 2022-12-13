J-K Services Selection Board Has Filled Nearly Half Of Over 20,000 Advertised Posts Since 2020: Report

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has filled nearly half of the over 20,000 posts, for which recruitment advertisements were issued since 2020, according to a parliamentary panel report.

According to the report of the parliamentary standing committee on home affairs, 20,323 posts have been advertised by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board since 2020 and the selection process has been completed with respect to 9,205 posts, while selection for the remaining posts are under process at various stages.

"The committee recommends to fast-track the recruitment on the remaining posts and resolve the procedural and administrative issues which are delaying the recruitment," the report tabled in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday stated.

The panel observed that there is no categorical reply on the selection for the remaining posts that were advertised by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board since 2020. "The committee may, therefore, be apprised of the present status of selection process," it said.

The report also incorporated the action taken so far and said that to oversee the recruitment and to have a single nodal point in the government, an accelerated recruitment committee has been constituted to identify vacancies for being filled up on immediate basis and finalising the procedure to be followed at all levels so that the principles of transparency and inclusiveness are maintained and the recruitment process is concluded on fast-track basis.

As part of the reform process, the job for filling up all Class-IV posts belonging to all the departments and organisations and bodies has been entrusted to the JK Services Selection Board.

Besides, in order to infuse an element of transparency and speed up the recruitment process, interviews for all the posts up to and including Pay Level 5 (Rs 29,200-92,300) has been dispensed.

By way of notification of the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to Class- IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020, consolidated vacancies at the level of Class IV have been referred to JK Services Selection Board.

Additionally, various amendments in the recruitment rules have been made to conclude the selection process by SSB and JKPSC in a time bound manner.

Recruitments in the public sectors have been carried out from 2019 onwards totalling 29,806, it said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)