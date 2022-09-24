J-K: Two Rusted Mortar Shells Found Along IB In Jammu, Samba

Two mortar shells were found in the forward villages along the International Border (IB) in the Jammu and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

A live mortar shell was noticed by villagers at Pragwal in the Akhnoor sector on the outskirts of Jammu this morning, they said, adding the bomb disposal squad is working to defuse it.

Another mortar shell was detected by the Border Security Force (BSF) during patrolling in the Regal area of Samba district late on Thursday, they said, adding the shell was safely defused by experts.

The officials said both the shells had gathered rust, indicating that they had remained undetected during cross-border shelling, which was a routine affair before the renewed ceasefire between India and Pakistan in February last year.

