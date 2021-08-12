Jagannath Temple To Reopen Gradually For General Public From August 16, Check Guidelines

In a relief for several devotees, the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha has announced reopening of the temple from Monday, August 16. The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Wednesday said that the 12th-century temple will reopen with all COVID-19 protocols in place. Devotees from Puri will be allowed for the first five days (August 16-August 20) for darshan inside the temple.

According to the temple administration, devotees from outside Puri will be allowed to visit the temple from August 23, 2021. The temple will remain closed on Saturdays, Sundays and all the other major festivals for containing the spread of the virus. Later, the dates for the month of October will be reviewed.

Devotees have to follow COVID-19 guidelines

The SJTA has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be followed by the staff members, temple officials, and devotees. As per that, initially, on August 12 and 13, the family members of the Sevaks will be allowed for the 'Darshan of the Lords'. Timings will be fixed from 7 AM to 7 PM for the general public. Arrangements for frequent sanitisation and COVID appropriate behaviour like wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing will be followed by the devotees. The temple authorities have also issued guidelines to be followed by the devotees, the family members of the Sevaks, and also for the residents of the Puri Municipality.

Those visiting the temple have to produce the final certificate of having two COVID-19 doses or a negative RT-PCR report within 96 hours prior to the visit. Also, devotees will be needed to carry an ID card. As per the Odisha government's order, the Jagannath Temple was previously closed on April 24, 2021, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The entry of the general public was restricted since then.

(Image Credits: PTI)