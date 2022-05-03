Jain writes to Centre, ‘appreciates’ efforts for replenishing coal stock at Delhi power plants

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) The Delhi government has written to the Centre to "appreciate the efforts" made by it for replenishing coal stock at plants supplying electricity to the city, days after the two governments engaged in acrimonious exchanges over the issue.

In his letter sent on Monday, Delhi's Power Minister Satyendar Jain also expressed hope the Centre will continue to supply coal to the power plants to help provide uninterrupted electricity supply to the people of the city.

His letter to Union Power Minister RK Singh comes days after the Delhi government raised alarms over the power situation in the city, saying only one day's coal stock was left at thermal power stations that supply electricity to Delhi.

Responding to the letter, R K Singh has said the Delhi government was misleading the public with incorrect information about the electricity situation in the national capital, according to sources.

In his fresh letter written to Singh on Monday, Jain said the coal stock figures mentioned in his letter on April 28 were based on the daily coal report of the National Power Portal managed by the Centre.

He said since the Delhi government is committed to 24x7 power supply, its concern for the "shortage of coal stock" in NTPC stations is paramount in the larger interest of citizens of NCT of Delhi.

"I would like to appreciate the efforts made by the Government of India for replenishing coal stock in NTPC Thermal Power Stations which supply power to NCT of Delhi," Jain added.

He expressed hope that the "same efforts" of Centre will continue in order to avoid any coal shortage to the NTPC thermal power stations supplying power to Delhi, so as to ensure reliable and continuous supply of power without any disruption to people in the city. PTI VIT TIR TIR

