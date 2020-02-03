Union Budget
Union Budget
Jaipur: Cartist Brings Theme Of 'sustainability' At Auto Expo 2020

Auto Expo creates a sustainable auto-art eco-system that helps old automobiles and their parts to be designed into local art styles.

India's first automobile art platform, Cartist will be a part of Auto Expos 2020 extravaganza, which is the hub of cars, with an aim of zero-waste, upcycle, sustainable, recycle, reuse. The art platform creates a sustainable auto-art eco-system that helps old automobiles and their parts to be designed into local art styles in the form of everyday furniture. 

A member of Cartist said: "Sustain by Cartist is a solution initiative where we are trying to upcycle the scrap cars. The bid is to make those cars that are leaving carbon footprints to put back in a usable manner that we can take to home and to offices."

"We have converted some cars to furniture and some are put in an installation that can create the awareness of Sustainability," he further added.

