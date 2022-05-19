Jaipur Hit With Acute Water Crisis Amid Heatwave; 400 Families Depend On Two Tankers A Day

With temperatures rising beyond 45 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan, there is a desperate need for an adequate supply of water to the cities. However, the basic need of people is far from being met. At least 400 families residing in the Kunda locality of Jaipur depend on two tankers for their daily water needs.

Villagers including young children were seen clamoring for a single bucket of water through the tank that arrived in the day.

Narrating their daily ordeal, a resident said, "There is severe water shortage here. The entire village has to suffice with just two tanks a day. As soon as the tanks arrive, there is a huge rush for water. Some people manage to fetch 2 to 4 buckets, some are unable to get any water at all. In this sweltering heat, water is more necessary than food to us but we don't get it."

When Republic spoke to a government official regarding the water shortage in Kunda and the nearby areas of the pink city, he claimed that adequate arrangements have been made to increase water supply to the areas.

"There has always been a shortage of water in Rajasthan despite this, the government has created a contingency plan to provide water through cranes. Jaipur has always suffered the most, but this time, we have made more arrangements. I promise to increase tankers in Kunda as well. I will not allow water shortage in the cities, even if we have to supply it through trains or other means. We have already installed new handpumps and borings," the official said.

Intense heatwave in Rajasthan

Rajasthan has been reeling under intense heat since last month, with the mercury hovering around 45-46 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state, throwing normal life out of gear. Last week, Jalore recorded the highest maximum temperature of 47 degrees Celsius.

Barmer and Dungarpur both recorded a maximum of 46.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum day temperature in Kota, Vanasthali (Tonk), and Churu was 46.2 degrees Celsius, Phalodi, Bikaner, and Pilani 46 degrees Celsius, Nagaur and Jaisalmer 45.9 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur 45.6 degrees Celsius and Sriganganagar 45.2 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has predicted the heatwave will continue and the day temperatures will increase by one to two notches in the western parts of Rajasthan in the days to come.

(With inputs from agency)