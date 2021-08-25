Jaipur Man Mercilessly Beats Dog In Viral Video, Booked By Police For Animal Cruelty

Cases of brutality against animals are not unheard of, and in the recent past, they are being reported more than ever. On Tuesday, a video from Jaipur did the rounds on social media, in which a man identified as Guddu Valmiki can be seen mercilessly beating a dog with a stick while the four-legged animal wails in agony, seeking help from those around. They were, however, busy recording the video of the gruesome act.

Murli Saini, a resident of Jaipur's Pratap Nagar, on Wednesday filed an FIR against Guddu Valmiki for the gruesome act, which took place in the Adarsh Nagar area of Jaipur. As per the FIR, the accused has been booked under Section 428 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Netizens fuming over the viral video; demand action

