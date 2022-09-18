Jaisalmer Railway Station To Get Heritage Look, Airport-like Facilities In 2 Yrs: Official

The Jaisalmer railway station will undergo a makeover at Rs 148 crore under which it get a heritage look with airport-like facilities in two years, an official said on Sunday.

A railway official said the redevelopment of Jaisalmer railway station, which is important from the strategic and tourism point of view, is being done by the construction department of the railways.

"Along with making Jaisalmer railway station three-storey, heritage look would also be given. Like the airport, food courts, well-equipped waiting rooms, lifts, escalators, AC and non-AC rest rooms and modern machines for cleaning will be present," Divisional Railway Manager Geetika Pandey said.

A company from Bikaner has taken the responsibility of completing the modernisation work of Jaisalmer railway station. All the preparations for the redevelopment of the station have been completed by the company, she said.

The work is likely to start in September this month.

Pandey said the redevelopment of Jaisalmer railway station located on Jodhpur division of the North-Western Railway is being done as per the intention of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

The contract for the work has been awarded to Bikaner-based construction company SKT SGCCL (JV), the official added.

She said yellow stone would be used in the construction of the new building. Giving a heritage look to the station building, the identity of Jaisalmer's art and culture will be maintained with carved jharokhas, jaalis, decorative beds, chhatris, stone fencing etc.

