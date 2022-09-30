In a shocking incident reported from New Delhi, a student of Jamia Millia Islamia University was allegedly shot on Thursday evening inside the Holy Family Hospital premises. This came after a clash broke out between two student groups where a 26-year-old Nauman Ali was chased and shot at inside hospital premises.

Two students injured at Jamia Millia University Shootout

According to the Delhi Police, the PCR received a call around 9 pm on Thursday regarding a brawl at the library inside Jamia Millia Islamia university. Later it was found out that the fight had ensued between two groups of students after which a law student Noman Chaudhary who is a resident of Sardahan village, Meerut, sustained a blunt injury on the head. He was shifted to Holy Family Hospital for treatment.

As per police sources, another student named Nauman Ali, a friend of injured Noman visited the hospital to take stock of his condition. In the meantime, a student identified as Zalal of the second group arrived at the hospital along with his friends and opened fire at Nauman Ali outside the Emergency ward on the hospital premises. Nauman Ali received a superficial injury on his scalp and is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Center, added police.

As two students have received severe injuries, an FIR has been registered at the Jamia Nagar police stations. The Police are investigating the matter and legal action has been initiated.

It is pertinent to mention that section 144 was imposed across the Okhla area amid the National Investigating Agency’s (NIA) pan-India crackdown against the Popular Front of India (PFI). The Jamia Milia Islamia University (JMI) also issued a notice to its students and teachers to not assemble in one place.

(Image: ANI)