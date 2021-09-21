Jammu DC Mandates First Dose Of COVID Vaccine To Enter Public Places From October 2

The Deputy Commissioner of Jammu, Anshul Garg, ordered the first dosage of Coronavirus vaccine mandatory for people entering government offices and other public locations in Jammu on Monday, September 20, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The order will take effect on October 2, according to the commissioner.

"1st dose of #CovidVaccine shall be mandatory for entry into Govt. offices, shopping malls, restaurants, public transport and other public spaces in #Jammu from 2nd Oct onwards. Appeal to all left out adults to #GetVaccinated," he said in a tweet.

The Jammu DC further stated that, with the exception of Wednesday, all sites in Jammu will now be open six days a week. He tweeted that the sites are open six days a week, except Wednesday. The commissioner has removed the other Coronavirus restrictions in light of the continued decline in COVID-19 infections. According to him, shops and other businesses in Jammu can now stay open until 10 p.m., and the maximum number of people allowed in banquet halls has been raised to 50. He posted on Twitter that in Jammu, businesses and institutions can open till 10 p.m., and the ceiling on gathering in banquet halls has been raised to 50.

J&K crosses 1 crore mark in COVID vaccine drive

Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, said on Saturday that the union territory had crossed the one crore mark in COVID-19 vaccination as part of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. There are currently 1,493 COVID-19 positive cases in the union territory, bringing the total caseload to 3,27,941. A total of 4,416 persons have died as a result of Coronavirus infections, while 3,22,032 have recovered. On Saturday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced that Jammu and Kashmir had reached a new milestone by surpassing the one-crore mark in COVID-19 vaccines administered in the region. He also praised the medical community for their heroic efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, India set a world record by administering the highest-ever single-day COVID-19 vaccination dosages, with over 2.5 crore jabs given in a single day.

