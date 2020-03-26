Srinagar District Administration Orders Closure Of Religious Sites

Continuing its measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus, District Administration Srinagar on Thursday ordered the closure of religious places which attract gathering. The move is aimed at ensuring the execution of countrywide lock-down called by Prime Minister Modi in view of COVID-19.

DC Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary Tweeted: Closure of all religious places in #Srinagar is under way. With active cooperation of Management committees. Revered shrines Hazratbal, Naqshband Saheb show the way. Meanwhile, Kashmir’s Grand Mufti Nasirul Islam has also appealed the people to not hold Friday (tomorrow) congregational prayers. Mufti said there should be no violation of the directions issued by him.

As far as the mandatory five times prayers a day, he said that only three people including the Muazin should offer five times prayers in the masjid, rest of people should offer prayers at home. Meanwhile, restrictions on movement imposed in Kashmir to prevent the spread of coronavirus were tightened and strict action initiated against violators, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a 21-day nationwide lockdown, officials said. Security forces sealed off several roads and erected barriers across the Valley to enforce the lockdown, they said.

Police vehicles fitted with public address systems went around the residential areas late Wednesday as well as on Thursday morning, announcing the imposition of restrictions under section 144 of CrPC and advising people to stay indoors, the officials said. Police also used drones in some parts of the city to announce the restrictions, they added. While the prime minister announced the country-wide lock down on Tuesday evening, the Union territory administration here had on Sunday imposed a similar restriction till March 31 as part of its efforts to combat coronavirus.

The administration said essential services, including healthcare, were exempted from the purview of the restrictions. It asked people to cooperate with it and warned of action against any violation of the prohibitory orders.

