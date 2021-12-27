Jammu: Fire Breaks Out In Makeshift Market, Destroys Property Worth Lakhs

In an unfortunate incident, a major fire broke out in a makeshift market on the outskirts of Jammu. The fire in the Bagad Mandi in the Trikuta Nagar have so far destroyed more than a dozen shops. The Emergency services were quick to respond and the blaze was controlled by the teams.

A major fire broke out in the Bagad Mandi in Jammu causing damage to more than a dozen shops. According to officials, the fire has destroyed property worth lakhs of rupees. More than half a dozen fire tenders were rushed by fire and emergency services. The firefighters who arrived at the scene said the blaze was reported in the market, with most shops made of wood and tin, around 9.05 pm.

"About 50-60 (jhuggis) were here...I returned from work & saw a massive fire.Everything is burnt,"said Vivek, a daily wager pic.twitter.com/48wjHnu8j5 — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2021

The firefighting operation went on throughout the night and more details are awaited. According to the last report, more than a dozen shops were turned to ashes by the fire. No causality has been reported so far in the incident. The officials also said that the cause of the fire was not known and the firefighters are looking into the same. The makeshift market hosts around 70-75 shops. Only a few shops were open when the fire broke out as most of the shopkeepers close their businesses by 8 pm.

Recurring incidents of Kashmir, Jammu fire

Earlier this year, a massive fire broke out in Singpora Chatroo, a remote area in the Kishtwar district of Jammu & Kashmir. The police and civil administration were immediately deployed to the area of the incident. Several houses were damaged in the fire. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, back in June, a massive fire engulfed the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir due to which almost 4 shops were gutted in the fire. No loss of life was reported in the incident which saw firefighters work through the night to control the situation. Even before that, a massive had fire broke out in Sweepers Colony, Noorbagh in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. At least 20 houses were engulfed in flames due to the fire caused by leakage of LPG gas from a residential house.

Image: ANI