Jammu: Heavy Rain Triggers Massive Landslide Near Ban Toll Plaza; No Injuries Reported

Heavy rain triggered a massive landslide on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Friday. According to Republic Media Network, the incident happened near Ban Toll Plaza at around 4:10 pm. However, no injuries were reported as the authorities already closed the road. In the CCTV footage released on Friday, a large chunk of rock was recorded hitting the ground within 10 seconds. Interestingly, this was the same toll plaza where four terrorists were neutralised earlier in 2020.

IMD predicts heavy snowfall, rain in parts of J&K

It is worth mentioning that the region is experiencing heavy rainfall since December last year, resulting in massive landslides in several areas. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the intensity of snowfall and rainfall in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir are likely to increase on January 7 and 8. As per the latest update released by the IMD, areas like Gulmarg and Pahalgam are currently witnessing light rainfall and snowfall.

"Currently it's snowing at Gulmarg, Pahalgam and light rain scattered places. Intensity set to increase as the day progresses with main activity tonight and tomorrow (8th) leading to heavy rain/snow in J&K," read the tweet of IMD. According to news agency ANI, several flights got cancelled while several were delayed due to adverse weather and low visibility. "We were able to operate 35 flights and 6 were cancelled," the airport authority said.

Image: Republic