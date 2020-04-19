Jaslok Hospital Issues Statement After Staff Members Test Positive For COVID-19; Read Here

After reports emerged of more healthcare staff members at Mumbai's Jaslok Hospital testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the hospital administration on Sunday issued a formal statement. Earlier, a section of the aforesaid hospital had been declared as a containment zone. As per the statement, the staff connected to the first COVID-19 case in the hospital had been quarantined at the Peregrine Hostel near CST Railway station. All of them tested negative for the novel coronavirus. However, as the healthcare staff was tested for the second time before resuming work, some of them tested positive and are asymptomatic. The Jaslok Hospital administration asserted that it had tested over 1,600 healthcare staff.

Read the statement of Jaslok Hospital here:

"Ever since the first case was tested positive, Jaslok quarantined the connected staff and quarantined them at one of our hostel's, Peregrine near VT. BMC had announced this hostel as a containment zone. All of them were tested subsequently and were negative. On precautionary ground, Jaslok suspended its operations after the first case. The positive cases have come from quarantined staff in the hostel who were tested again before they would resume for work. After doing their swab testing for second time, some of the staff members have tested positive and they are asymptomatic. We are taking all precautions to ensure safety of our staff and patients. We have done testing of over 1600 of our staff, nurses and doctors as a precautionary measure to ensure their safety."

Currently, there are 3,651 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra out of which 365 persons have recovered while 211 casualties have been reported. Out of the 2,798 cases in Mumbai so far, Dharavi has reported 138 cases including 11 deaths. With 6 more deaths being recorded on Sunday, Mumbai's death toll stands at 131.

Partial resumption of economic activities in Maharashtra

Addressing the people of Maharashtra earlier in the day, CM Uddhav Thackeray explained the contours of the partial resumption of economic activities in the state from April 20 amid the nationwide lockdown. Mentioning that three zones namely- Red zone, Orange zone, and Green zone had been demarcated on the basis of the number of COVID-19 cases, he revealed that economic activities in a limited manner will be permitted in the Green and Orange zones. However, he clarified that the movement of workers and inter-district travel will not be allowed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

