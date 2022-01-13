Jharkhand: 39 School Children Test Covid Positive In Dumka District

As many as 39 children in at least seven schools of Jharkhand's Dumka district tested positive on Thursday, an official said.

While 34 children of four high schools of Jama block were afflicted with the disease, five others in Jarmundi, Dumka and Shikaripada blocks were found to be corona positive.

Three teachers of Jama block were also down with Covid-19, Dumka Civil Surgeon, Baccha Prasad Singh said.

The children who tested positive are between six and 18 years of age.

Jharkhand on Thursday recorded 4,753 fresh COVID-19 cases, 34 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 3,91,526, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll increased to 5,184 as eight more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)