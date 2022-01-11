Jharkhand: Body of missing 'mukhiya' found

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Jan 10 (PTI) The police on Monday recovered the body of a 42-year-old 'mukhiya' (village head), who was missing since the previous evening, from an abandoned coal mine in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, an official said.

Mahesh Bediya, the 'mukhiya' of Bicha panchayat under Patratu block, left his home on his motorcycle on Sunday for some work but did not return home. His body with head injuries was found in the abandoned mine, nearly 12 km away from his home.

Sub-divisional police officer of Patratu, Birendra Kumar Chaudhary, said the police are investigating if it was a case of murder or suicide.

Bediya's motorbike has also been found.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR BS NN NN

