Jharkhand: Bomb Threat On Ranchi Airport Declared 'hoax Call' After Security Check

A tense situation prevailed at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi on Thursday after the airport authorities received a bomb threat from an unknown caller. However, the call was later termed to be a hoax. Soon after the call was received, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and a dog squad, as well as a Bomb disposal squad, swung into action to defuse the possibly implanted bomb.

On seeing the bomb disposal squads at the airport, a situation of panic was created among passengers. After an investigation by the authorities and bomb disposal squad, nothing suspicious was found. After conducting a thorough check at the airport, it was ascertained that the threat call was a hoax.

"A call from an unknown caller regarding a bomb threat received at Ranchi airport. A thorough security check was done and nothing suspicious was found. The call is declared a hoax," the Director of the Ranchi Airport, KL Agrawal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The airport authorities conducted security checks on the premises and terminal building for about an hour in an effort to find abandoned bags or any suspicious items.

Notably, the hoax bomb threat call was received at a time when the country is preparing for Independence Day celebrations and thousands of personnel are placed on duty to maintain security.