Jharkhand DSP Launches Online 'DSP Ki Paathshala' To Teach Students For Free

There have been several examples where civil servants were seen going beyond their duties to contribute more towards the society. The desire to give more to society prompted a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from Jharkhand to do something special. Vikas Chandra Srivastava, currently posted at the Investigation training school in Ranchi, is well aware of the fact that how tough is to crack the Union Public Service Commission exam and other competitive examinations. So, he decided to teach students preparing for competitive examinations free of cost every day. In an attempt to do that he launched his YouTube channel known as "DSP ki paathshala" in the month of July. According to a report by News 18 digital, more than 250 students interact online regularly with Srivastava and his YouTube channel has around 1,600 subscribers.

DSP ki Paathshala was launched on July 11

Apart from teaching, Srivastava also motivates and guides aspirants to crack the government competitive examinations. He started his "paathshala" for poor students from remote areas who usually do not have access to facilities. Speaking to the Hindustan Times, he said that he started teaching students when he was posted as a sub-divisional police officer in Deoghar. He said that his main objective is to provide quality education to students and remove exam phobia from their minds. He further stated that DSP ki paathshala was launched on July 11 and he takes classes for 4 days a week for one hour each. Apart from teaching aspirants of UPSC and Jharkhand Civil Services, Srivastava has also made as many as eight WhatsApp groups for important announcements and messages.

'Focus is on the overall development of student'

DSP Srivastava said that he believes in a different method of teaching than the traditional method. "I bring diagrams and pictures to the maximum uses and make the learning interesting for students. I also focus on encouraging students to learn not to only fetch good marks but also for overall development', reported Hindustan Times. He further said that he uses a smart board to teach his students which was gifted to him by the management of Ambedkar Library in Deoghar. He further informed that he had started teaching students offline before resorting to Zoom App and then went on to launch the YouTube channel to reach the maximum students.

Image: @Vikas Chandra Srivastava/Facebook