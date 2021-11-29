Jharkhand: Four Reported Trapped Inside Abandoned Coal Mine, NDRF Team Arrives In Bokaro

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel made their way to Jharkhand’s Bokaro on Sunday evening as four individuals are feared to be trapped inside an abandoned coal mine. Search and rescue operations are being set up by the NDRF team to bring out the four feared to be trapped inside. According to a senior official, the NDRF team arrived at the Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) mine on Sunday but was finding it difficult to clarify the location of the victims.

Speaking about the operation in hand, an official said that the four victims included a woman. “Four people, including a woman, are feared trapped in an abandoned coal mine for the past two days, with the local police having failed to trace them,” a senior officer said. "NDRF team present at the spot, the locations of victims are not clear yet," an NDRF official told ANI.

The team of NDRF personnel arrived in Bokaro and is now set up for a rescue operation at the BCCL mine in the Chandankiyari block of the district. The four trapped inside are believed to be residents of Tilatand village. The individuals reportedly got trapped after the mine collapsed on Friday. According to Bokaro SP Chandan Kumar Jha, the group had entered the abandoned quarry for illegal mining, and the rescue operation to bring them out will be carried out soon.

Jharkhand CM issues warning to shut coal mines

Earlier in September, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren issued a warning claiming that he would shut the functioning of Coal India Limited (CIL) over the outstanding sum owed to the state. Jharkhand accounts for 29 per cent of India’s coal reserves and is the only state where three coal companies are excavating coal. The three companies, namely CCL (Central Coalfields Limited), BCCL (Bharat Coking Coal Ltd) and ECL (Eastern Coalfields Limited) pay about 30 per cent of the total royalty to the state.

As the country reported a sudden coal shortage across states, the coal ministry had informed that it was looking to increase coal production. The ministry had also added that it will consider acquiring more land to mine coal and Jharkhand was a significant player in this. There are currently several abandoned mines across the country. With coal being responsible for generating 72 per cent of India’s power, the demand for increasing the working of mines is on the rise.

