Jharkhand Medical Student Found Dead In Patratu Dam With Hands & Legs Tied; SIT Formed

A 22-year-old medical student's body was found dead on Wednesday in the Patratu Dam in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district with her hands and legs tied, police said. The body of the student of the Hazaribagh Medical College was discovered by the locals, who had immediately contacted the police.

SIT formed to investigate the case, says DIG

"A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted with officers from Ramgarh and Hazaribagh police will investigate the matter from all angles, including the possibility of rape," said AV Homkar, Deputy Inspector-General of North Chhotanagpur Division.

Prima facie police are suspecting that it is likely that the woman went to the Patratu Lake Resort, along the dam, with her friends as it is a popular picnic destination, officials said.

She was thrown into the dam with her legs and hands tied with ropes and a bag was also found near the spot, police said.

The victim's family reached Ramgarh on being informed about the incident and told police that they could not believe that such an incident could happen. The college authorities said that she was seen on the campus till Monday morning and left for Ranchi early morning that day.

(With PTI Inputs)

