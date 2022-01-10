Jharkhand: Mild Tremors Felt In Dhanbad Around Midnight; Residents Rush Out In Terror

People in Dhanbad woke up to mild tremors at midnight after an unconfirmed earthquake hit Dhanbad city in Jharkhand on January 10. According to the people, the tremors were felt for around 5 to 6 seconds and it took place around 1:34 a.m. when people were sleeping.

The sudden tremors petrified the people and many rushed out of their homes to check any damages and to avoid any major accident. Fortunately, there are not any immediate reports of damage. Though no official update has been issued on the earthquake, people have taken to social media to share their experiences while witnessing the tremors.

Check some of the netizens' reactions:

Seriously this is the state we are living in? @HemantSorenJMM sir. There was an earthquake felt near 1:40 in Dhanbad and many parts of Jharkhand and still, the media is sleeping? Seriously no news yet? Going to be an hour! #earthquake #Jharkhand — Ip (@itzmeSwatiT) January 9, 2022

Today at 01:30 AM I just felt like someone had hammered my bed and I woke up from sleep and then came to know that same feeling had experienced by my father also. Then I confirmed that it was #Earthquake #Dhanbad #Jharkhand @NCS_Earthquake @ — SHUBHAM GUHA (@SHUBHAMGUHA1998) January 9, 2022

Earlier, a confirmed low-intensity earthquake was felt in Jharkhand's Singhbhum district in October 2021. The earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter scale was located at a depth of 10 km in the Singhbhum district nearly 110 km from Jamshedpur and 185 km from Ranchi.

Ayodhya hit by a medium-intensity earthquake

This update came days after a medium-intensity earthquake was felt near Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh in the late hours of Thursday, January 6. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at the magnitude of 4.33 on the Richter Scale at a depth of 15 km and 776 km northeast of Ayodhya.

