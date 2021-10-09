Jharkhand's Differently-abled Man hires Many Like Himself, Gives Strong Message To Society

Dhanijit Ram Chand, a differently-abled man from Ranchi, owns a printing press within an NGO that mostly hires persons like him who wish to help improve society's perception of them. Chand came up with the idea in order to become financially independent and take control of his own life after being treated indifferently by society. He also wished to provide a forum for others in his position.

"This work has made me self-sufficient, and today it's helping many more differently-abled people who don't want to burden anyone," he noted.

Chand attributed his achievement to the NGO Cheshire Home, which is dedicated to differently-abled people and where he and his brother both grew up.

"NGO Cheshire Home has a significant role. When I proposed this idea of a printing press, they approved, gave full independence. There was a time when persons with disabilities were looked down upon as beggars, but things are changing now. I own a house," he added

Jharkhand man employs many Differently-abled persons

Dhanijit Ram and his brother were taken to Cheshire Home as children in 1979. He grew up alongside other inmates here, but he was determined not to give up on his physical impairments. Over the last 15 years, Chand has trained and provided chances to a lot of specially-abled individuals, who now conduct pre-and post-production work at the printing press entirely on their own. However, external labour is also employed in situations when the workload is heavy and for certain activities that require the assistance of fully capable individuals.

"99 per cent of workers here are differently-abled; only 1 per cent of the workforce is of normal people. This is because sometimes we need fully capable persons to meet certain requirements," he said.

Those who work at the printing press are quite happy with their jobs and are treated with equal recognition and respect. The in-charge of the press, Clement Besra stated, "We are extremely happy and feel good while working here. We applied for work at other places like normal people but got rejected. Then we came to this printing press...Now we feel like equals and make others believe that there's nothing we can't do."

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI