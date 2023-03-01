Jilted Lover Murders Girlfriend, Stabs Her 16 Times In Broad Daylight In Bengaluru

In a bone-chilling incident, a 28-year-old youth allegedly stabbed his 26-year-old estranged lover in broad daylight outside her office in Murugeshpalya in east Bengaluru. The horrific incident in which the jilted lover stabbed his girlfriend 16 times occurred on Tuesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Leela Pavithra Nalamati, a resident of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. Nalamati was an employee of Omega Healthcare Management Services Private Limited in Bengaluru's Murugeshpalya.

Accused nabbed by police

The accused has been nabbed by police officials and is identified as Dinakar Banala, an employee of another healthcare company located in Domlur.

"The girl's family was not ready for the wedding because of the caste differences. Hence, the woman agreed to marry somebody of the same caste according to her family's choice. The agitated lover then stabbed her multiple times to death," police said.

According to police, the duo was in a relationship for the past five years but the family opposed their relationship. Notably, a murder case has been registered by Jeevan Bhima Nagar Police against Dinakar while further investigations are underway.