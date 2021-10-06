Jim Corbett National Park Likely To Get Renamed As Ramganga National Park

Jim Corbett National Park might be renamed as Ramganga National Park, the director of the tiger reserve announced on Wednesday. He said, "Union Forest and Environment Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey who visited Jim Corbett National Park on October 3 said that the name of this national park will be changed to Ramganga National Park." The director of Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand informed the same to the news agency ANI.

Uttarakhand | Union Forest and Environment Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey who visited Jim Corbett National Park on October 3 said that the name of this national park will be changed to Ramganga National Park: Director of Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2021

While visiting the area, Union Minister Choubey announced that a tiger safari will be created at the Dhela rescue centre in Ramnagar. He spoke at an event organised for his visit to Ramnagar and informed the attendees that all the formalities regarding the proposal have been completed and a final announcement will be made soon. Choubey had earlier announced that the idea of a tiger safari in Pakhro was created by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the local bodies are working to make that a reality very soon. The Union Minister further said that the government will provide every family with a compensation of Rs 15 lakh if they will be asked to relocate due to the construction of the national parks in the days that lie ahead. Choubey also said. “The relocation of inhabitants within the national park is aimed at providing them better infrastructure such as electricity, water and other such facilities.”

More about the national park

The Jim Corbett national park was established in the year of 1936 and was first named the Hailey National Park. It is also the place where the Project Tiger was first launched in the year 1973. The national park is spread over 520 square kilometres and has hills, marshy depressions, riverine belts, grasslands and a large lake, which makes it an ideal habitat for tigers. Though Corbett Park has completed 85 years of establishment in the terms of protection of wildlife and forests, the reality is that the forest department had taken over the responsibility of protecting the forest of this area 153 years ago. Till 1858, this forest area was also under British rule. As exploitation of forest resources increased, in 1858 the exercise to save it started. For the first time in 1868, the responsibility of conservation of this area was handed over to the Forest Department. This area was declared a reserve forest area in 1879.

(with ANI inputs)