JJMP Area Commander Arrested In Latehar

Press Trust Of India

A self-styled 'area commander' of Maoist splinter group Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) was arrested from his house on Friday in Latehar district in the state, police said. A carbine and two live cartridges were recovered from the house of 'area commander' Ritesh Singh, Latehar sub-divisional police officer Dilu Lohar said.

“We got a tip off that Singh is in his house in Chipadohar police station area. Based on the information, a team was set up. It raided the house of Singh and arrested him,” he said.

He had been in prison in connection with a murder in Latehar, allegedly involved in poaching of bears and in cases of extortion, the police added. 

