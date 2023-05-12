Last Updated:

JK Govt Always Eager To Promote Local Talent: LG Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said the Jammu and Kashmir government is always eager to promote local talent as he released a book by young artist-writer Bindya Raina Tikoo.

Image: LG Manoj Sinha (PTI)


The "Words Whispered In The Dark", published by Sarvbhasha Prakashan New Delhi, is Tikoo's second book, and her first in English.

While going through the pages of the book, Sinha said the quotes mentioned in it based on nuances of life situation will motivate the readers.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir is always eager and open for promoting local talent and their skill weather in writing or in art forms, he said.

Tikoo, also a poet and announcer, said. "These quotes may be simple in language but can be effective when worked upon in true spirit."

