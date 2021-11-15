JNU Disapproves Of Violent Clash Between Students Groups; 'unruly Behaviour Have No Place'

Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday directed students to not go by the rumours that could affect the peaceful academic atmosphere of the institution and appealed to use the common facilities with a sense of cordiality. The Universty's appeal comes in the backdrop after violence erupted in JNU on Sunday, with BJP-backed student body Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parshid (ABVP) alleging an attack by JNU Student Union (JNUSU) students over using the Student Activities Centre.

ABVP claimed that several Left students disrupted the meeting which they were holding in the Student Activity Room and attacked ABVP students. As the students protested their meeting, a brawl broke out between the two, and several were left injured.

JNU's office of Chief Proctor in an official press release stated, "It has come to the notice of JNU administration that last night some scuffle between two groups of students occurred at the Students Activity Centre in the campus. The students are aware that this venue in the JNU Campus is a common activity/facility Centre for all the students of the University without discrimination, and every student is entitled and free to use the place adhering to the rules of the University. Violence and unruly behaviour have no place in an academic institution, and JNU Administration would strongly disapprove of any kind of violence and disorderly conduct in the campus."

"The students are advised to use the common facilities available for them in JNU with a sense of cordiality and responsibility, and in harmony with each other. Nobody should be allowed to disturb the peaceful existence and functioning of others. JNU administration requests all the students not to go by any rumours that may affect the peaceful academic atmosphere in the campus," added JNU's official release.

JNU: Violence erupts; 2 ABVP students injured

As per ABVP, students of AISA and SFI allegedly clashed with their members injuring an MA student and one differently-abled student over the usage of the room. The students’ organization said that the members who have sustained major injuries have been admitted to AIIMS. According to ABVP, JNUSU had passed an order that only the JNUSU President can give permissions for using the Student Activities Centre.

"Argument between 2 groups on account of organising a seminar, yesterday evening. No complaint by JNUSU. ABVP filed written complaints; 1 affiliated with Left filed a complaint. Both levelling allegations of disruption, quarrel against each other. Probe is on," said DCP South West Gaurav Sharma as reported by PTI.

Slamming JNUSU, ABVP claimed that they resorted to collective violence on ABVP activists having a peaceful gathering in the Teflas where they brutally assaulted a first-year MA student and manhandled a Divyang student. Calling it dangerous for the independent environment of campus, ABVP refused to comply to JNUSU diktats of bestowing "permissions" on where they can assemble and where they can not.

