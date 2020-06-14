Mass Fish Kill At Lake In Jodhpur Blamed On Falling Water Level; Locals Arrange Tankers

A large fish kill was found in a drying pond at a village near the city of Jodhpur, raising concerns about water scarcity amid increasing heatwave conditions in western Rajasthan.

The Tehsildar in Soyla village said the fishes died as there is hardly any water left in the pond. Villagers have contributed money to hire a water tanker to refill the pond, hoping that it may allow some fish to survive till the Monsoon arrives.

"As there is no rainfall, the water level in the pond reduced and the fishes died. We arranged a water tanker after contributing Rs 300 each. Water is being transferred into the pond so that the remaining fish can survive," the tehsildar said.

Rajasthan suffers water crisis amid Coronavirus outbreak

Even as Rajasthan reels under heatwave conditions, there has been increasing pressure on water bodies to meet the need for water in hospitals and for coronavirus sanitation.

Jodhpur is bearing the brunt of the climatic condition as the Public Health and Engineering Department had to curtail water supply from the Takhat Sagar Lake, Kaylana Lake, and Purpura Dam to the city and surrounding villages to maintain reserves till monsoon arrives.

Despite early rains in the south-west region of the country, monsoon is expected to be delayed by around 10 days this year in Rajasthan, as per the weather agency. Monsoon is likely to arrive in Rajasthan on June 25 and depart on September 27, the agency said, adding that it may cover the entire state by July 8.

Meanwhile, the state reported 333 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total tally to 12,401, while the death toll climbed to 282 with 10 new fatalities, officials said. Among the new positive cases, 75 were reported from Jodhpur, 62 from Pali, 39 from Bharatpur, 27 from Jaipur, 16 from Sikar, 14 from Dholpur, 13 from Sirohi, 12 from Jhunjhunu, 11 each from Ajmer and Nagaur, health department officials said.

The number of active cases in Rajasthan stands at 2,782 and 8,945 patients have been discharged from hospitals to date, they said.

