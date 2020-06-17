Jodhpur Railway Converts 150 Coaches Into COVID-19 Isolation Wards As Cases Rise To 2,614

The Jodhpur Division of North-Western Railway zone has converted 150 train coaches into isolation wards for COVID-19 patients as the city is facing a shortage of beds due to the rising number of Coronavirus cases.

"Jodhpur Railway division has prepared 150 isolation coaches for northwestern railway zone of which 50 are for Jodhpur. We have modified the coaches according to a standard design," said Gopal Sharma, Public Relations Officer, Jodhpur Railway Division.

READ | Mass Fish Kill At Lake In Jodhpur Blamed On Falling Water Level; Locals Arrange Tankers

The Indian Railways has been modifying coaches into quarantine and isolation wards to increase the quarantine facilities in the country. The coaches are equipped with necessary healthcare facilities such as oxygen cylinders, blankets, medical supplies, sterilized berths etc.

The novel coronavirus cases in Rajasthan rose to 13,216 on Tuesday with 235 new infections, while seven more deaths took the toll to 308, the Health Department said. Jaipur has registered a maximum number of 138 deaths and 2,614 cases, followed by Jodhpur, where there have been 2,219 infections and 28 fatalities. There are 2,946 active cases and 9,736 people have recovered, the officials added.

READ | Walls Of Medical Colleges In Rajasthan's Jodhpur Being Painted To Create COVID Awareness

READ | 235 More COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths In Rajasthan

(With inputs from ANI)

(Representative image: PTI)