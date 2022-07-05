July To Bring Heaviest Rains For Mumbai & Coastal Karnataka; Next 7-8 Days Crucial: Skymet

While the month of July is likely to bring respite to the northeast in the next few days, prolonged spells of rain will be witnessed in Mumbai and adjoining coastal areas, said Skymet President AVM GP Sharma on Tuesday.

"Monsoon has picked up now after a weak month of June. July is predicted to be the rainiest for Mumbai, an alert has been issued. On the 7th, 8th, and 9th of July, heavy rainfall will be witnessed for which precautions should be taken," Sharma told Republic.

"The good news is that the northeast has not recorded heavier rains in the last three days. People are likely to get more relief in the next couple of days. The situation is expected to improve in north eastern parts," he added.

The Skymet chief, however, warned of heavy rainfall in the coastal parts of India. While Delhi and adjoining areas will get relief from the heat, Gujarat, Konkan, and southern parts will witness heavy downpours. Thane, Alibaug, and Mumbai are also likely to record heavy rains, he said.

"The next 7-8 days will be crucial, we have to prepare for it. Coastal Karnataka will get heavier rains and entire coastal parts very heavy rainfall. Flooding is also possible, given that this will be the rainiest month of monsoon for coastal parts. We need to take adequate precautions," Sharma advised.

IMD issues Orange Alert for Maharashtra & MP

While major cities of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Pune, Raigad and Palghar continue to be battered by heavy rains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a heavy rain alert for the next two days.

While an 'orange' and a 'yellow' alert have already been issued for Maharashtra, IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas that may trigger floods, waterlogging, and closure of underpasses. Some rain-prone areas such as Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigarh, Ratnagiri, Pune Sindhudurg, Beed, Jalna, Latur, Parbhani, and many others will remain under the heavy rain alert till July 8.